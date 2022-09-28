NotedDC — Sunshine State Senate race enters final stretch

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is edging out his Democratic opponent Rep. Val Demings in recent polls, but Demings is pushing hard to narrow the gap.
Demings, hoping to shore up her campaign war chest with six weeks until Election Day, issued a series of donation requests to supporters over email on Tuesday, even as much of southern Florida turned its attention to bracing for Hurricane Ian.
And while both candidates have transitioned their social media accounts to helping share relevant info for Florida residents and evacuees, much of their campaign messaging has continued amid the storm, Florida Politics reported.
“In Florida, the elections will be close,” Dario Moreno, a politics professor at Florida International University, told NotedDC.
Moreno said that the key could be suburban moms, riled up by recent issues from abortion to finances.
“That could be an important plus side for the Democrats,” he said.
And while many Republicans have focused more heavily on issues like immigration, Moreno said he does not think the topic will be a major factor in the Sunshine State. He noted, however, that Republicans have had the upper hand in registering voters since the 2020 presidential race.
Demings, a former Orlando police chief, has been an outspoken opponent of the Supreme Court's ruling this year that upended the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that ensured abortion rights across the country.
Meanwhile, Rubio has been one of the most vocal advocates for returning to former President Trump’s “remain in Mexico” order for migrants coming to the United States and seeking asylum.
The Florida Senate race is a key fight for Democrats hoping to widen their margin in the 50-50 Senate, which has blocked major objectives for the party and President Biden.
HURRICANE IAN is barreling toward Florida as a Category 3 storm with winds hitting 115 miles per hour. It’s likely to make Florida landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday with a huge storm surge.
Stay with The Hill's live coverage of the storm here.
"A failed vote on something as critical as comprehensive permitting reform only serves to embolden leaders like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin who wish to see America fail."
– Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a statement announcing he asked for his permitting reform language to be cut from the stopgap government funding bill.
Read more from The Hill's Alexander Bolton on how Senate Republicans gave Manchin a taste of political payback by withholding their support for his legislation:
FOOD SUMMIT
The White House is hosting a hunger and nutrition conference Wednesday, as Americans face historically high inflation that’s driving up food costs and are just off a critical baby formula shortage.
Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle first asked for the summit. There will also be satellite events across the country to bring together people on the issues, according to the White House. More info available here.
Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman is embracing a new campaign slogan online, courtesy of his Republican Senate challenger Mehmet Oz.
The fight between Fetterman and Oz has been a bitter battle, with Fetterman having a narrow lead in recent polls.
THE COUNTDOWN: 6 weeks until the November election
Vice President Harris will visit Korea’s heavily-guarded demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Thursday to “tour sites at the DMZ, meet with service members and receive an operational briefing from U.S. commanders.”
WORTH NOTING
Superstar couple Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, of The New York Times and The New Yorker respectively, will be at Politics & Prose on Thursday to talk about their new book "The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021." In a book review, The Times calls the tome a "Sober Look at the ‘Cartoonishly Chaotic’ Trump White House."
