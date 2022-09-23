Photos of the week ending September 23, 2022

Articles

Congress was in session this week with federal government funding set to expire next Friday and the midterm elections rapidly approaching. Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action in and around the Capitol.

Yesli Vega, Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th District, speaks with supporters at the Prince William County Republican Committee’s election kickoff barbecue at VFW Post 1503 in Dale City, Va., on Sept. 17. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer , D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference outside the Capitol on Tuesday with the Hispanic Federation and Take Action for Puerto Rico to call for federal assistance for Puerto Rico five years after Hurricane Maria and in the wake of new devastation from Hurricane Fiona. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell , R-Ky., concludes a news conference in the Ohio Clock Corridor in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Dean Swihart, widower of the late Rep. Jackie Walorski , R-Ind., plays “Amazing Grace” on the saxophone Tuesday during the Association of Former Members of Congress memorial service in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall to honor former members who died in the past year. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing of the nation’s largest banks on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Sen. John Kennedy , R-La., right, gives rabbit ears to Sen. Mark Warner , D-Va., during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Climate activists stage a sit-in at the one open entrance to the Hart Senate Office Building on Thursday. The protesters, who were all detained by Capitol Police, were voicing opposition to what they called the “dirty deal” energy permitting legislation by Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

