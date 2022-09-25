Stefanik: 'The media is trying to divide' Republicans

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 25 September 2022 13:53 Hits: 2

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) on Sunday said the media as well as Democrats are trying to divide her conference after GOP leaders released a policy platform outlining their agenda if they take the majority in the lower chamber.

During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” host Shannon Bream asked Stefanik about accusations that the House GOP’s new “Commitment to America” agenda is a distraction from divisions within the party.

“I've talked to some members of the Freedom Caucus who do feel like they're being taken for granted a bit in this process, what would you say to them and about accusations you guys are divided?” Bream asked.

“The media is trying to divide us, the Democrats are trying to divide us,” Stefanik responded. “We are united House Republicans, whether it's the Freedom Caucus, whether it's the Republican Governance Group or the Republican Study Committee. All members of Congress were able to provide input in this development of the ‘Commitment to America.’”

As the GOP appears favored to retake control of the House in November’s midterm elections, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and other GOP leaders have been gearing up to unify their ideologically and stylistically diverse conference, one that is expected to include a higher proportion of allies loyal to former President Trump.

McCarthy and Stefanik in particular have aimed to get buy-in from members of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of conservative lawmakers known for flexing their political muscle at times in opposition to their own party leadership.

Stefanik on Sunday, however, downplayed those divisions, portraying the House GOP as a unified conference that contrasts with Democrats' agenda.

“The reality is Democrats have no plan when it comes to inflation, they have no plan when it comes to the crime crisis or the border crisis,” Stefanik said on Fox News.

“These crises have been created by Democrats unifying control of government in Washington,” she continued. “Republicans have a plan. We have legislation on each and every one of these issues, and we can't wait to get it done starting on day one as we earn back the House majority.”

The House GOP’s new agenda homes in on issues Republicans wants on voters’ minds this fall, like inflation, the border and new IRS hirings. It notably avoids sore subjects like abortion, election denialism and Trump.

