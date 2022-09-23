Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 23 September 2022 13:51 Hits: 1

Highlights of this week’s Hits and Misses include Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves‘ poster-sizing his points to the House Natural Resources Committee, North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy referencing Frank and Estelle Costanza from “Seinfeld” in his opposition to a Medicare mental health bill, a Senate floor dad joke from Delaware Sen. Thomas R. Carper and more.

The post ‘I got a poster for that’ — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/09/23/i-got-a-poster-for-that-congressional-hits-and-misses/