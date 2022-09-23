The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘I got a poster for that’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Highlights of this week’s Hits and Misses include Louisiana Rep. Garret Graves‘ poster-sizing his points to the House Natural Resources Committee, North Carolina Rep. Greg Murphy referencing Frank and Estelle Costanza from “Seinfeld” in his opposition to a Medicare mental health bill, a Senate floor dad joke from Delaware Sen. Thomas R. Carper and more.

