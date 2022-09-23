On The Money — Stock market tanks as interest rates spike 

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1
Don’t check your 401(k) for a little while. We’ll also look at Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) shutdown snag and easing sanctions to boost Internet access in Iran.
But first, Tom Brady might become the state gym teacher of Florida.
Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
Markets are plunging as they process the latest interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve in its battle to fight 40-year-high inflation.
Other indices have followed suit.
The background: The Fed has raised its baseline interest rate range by 3.25 percentage points from near-zero levels in March. Consumer inflation did come down slightly over the summer, falling to 8.3 percent in August from 8.5 percent in July and 9.1 percent in June.
But the little headway made by the Fed in fighting inflation comes at the price of slowing the economy and potentially even driving it into a recession, a trade-off that some market commentators don’t think is worth it.
The Hill’s Tobias Burns has more here.
LEADING THE DAY
Schumer looks for way out of the box on Manchin deal
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is looking for a way to avoid a government shutdown next week while also keeping his promise to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to pass permitting reform before October.
But Schumer has promised Manchin that he will include permitting reform in the stopgap funding measure, which must pass by Sept. 30 to avoid a government shutdown.
The Hill’s Alexander Bolton has the latest here.
SANCTIONS EASING
Biden administration eases sanctions to boost Iranian people’s internet access
The Treasury Department announced exceptions to Iranian sanctions Friday to allow companies to provide more online services in the country after Iran’s government cut internet access for most of the country amid protests.
The guidance authorized tech companies to offer Iranian people with more options for secure, outside platforms and services, the department said in an announcement.
The Hill’s Rebecca Klar has more details here.
HISTORIC FIRST
California first state to ban natural gas heaters and furnaces
A new proposal passed by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) cements the state as the first to ban natural gas heaters and furnaces. Good to Know
The decision, which was passed unanimously, aims to phase out sales of the space heater and water heater appliances by 2030.
Read more here from The Hill’s Gianna Melillo.
The innovation office of the U.S. military is introducing an effort to assess cryptocurrency threats to national security and law enforcement, aiding authorities in preventing illegal uses of digital assets.
“The program underway here involves mapping out the cryptocurrency universe in some detail,” DARPA program manager Mark Flood said.
Here’s what else we have our eye on:
That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you next week.
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/overnights/3658984-on-the-money-stock-market-tanks-as-interest-rates-spike/