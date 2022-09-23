Energy Environment — Schumer tries to keep Manchin deal, avert shutdown

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3
Majority Leader Charles Schumer is trying to find a way to keep his promise to Sen. Joe Manchin intact while avoiding a government shutdown. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is making energy investments.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is looking for a way to avoid a government shutdown next week while also keeping his promise to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to pass permitting reform before October.
Many Senate Republicans say they will vote against the government funding measure if it includes Manchin’s permitting reform bill, and a group of Democrats are pressing Schumer to separate the continuing resolution and permitting reform.
That means Schumer is likely to fall short of the 60 votes he needs to overcome an expected filibuster to a short-term government funding resolution that also includes Manchin’s permitting reform legislation, which would alter the federal approval process for energy projects.
Asked Thursday if he’s confident Manchin’s permitting reform proposal will stay in the short-term funding resolution, Schumer gave a terse reply: “yes.”
Republicans say that means Schumer and Manchin will have to make significant changes to the permitting reform bill to pick up more GOP votes.
But any concessions to Republicans will further anger environmental justice groups who are upset that Schumer promised to pass permitting reform in order to secure Manchin’s support for a sweeping climate, tax and prescription drug reform bill last month.
“The thing that always helps get legislation moving [is] if people are willing to take good, constructive suggestions. That’s what I’ve been telling those guys for a couple of weeks now,” said Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska). “We’ll see if they’re interested in making some changes. That’s always a way to get more votes.”
COUNTING THE VOTES
Schumer and Manchin will have to find more than 10 Republican votes because Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Tim Kaine (D-Va.) have signaled they will vote against the continuing resolution if it includes Manchin’s permitting reform proposal.
Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.) have also expressed concerns, but haven’t gone as far as saying they would vote against funding the government.
Some GOP support, but will it be enough? Manchin got a piece of good news Thursday when his home state Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced she would vote for his permitting reform bill. She cited the approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline as a major factor.
And at least a few other Senate Republicans could follow Capito’s lead. Those possible swing votes include GOP Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Todd Young (Ind.) and Mitt Romney (Utah).
Read more about the state of play here, from The Hill’s Alexander Bolton.
ENERGY INVESTMENT ROUNDUP
