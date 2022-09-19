PHOTOS: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey.
King Charles III, left, and Camilla follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried.
Britain's Prince William, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Westminster Abbey.
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive in Westminster Abbey.
The Bidens arrive for the state funeral of the queen.
From left, former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson, Philip May, Theresa May and David Cameron attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey.
The Duke of Gloucester, Prince William and Prince Harry arrive for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrives at the Westminster Abbey.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Trudeau, arrive.
King Charles III during the funeral service of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey in central London.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's Sceptre.
Prince William, from right, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Kate, Princess of Wales, watch as the coffin of the queen is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service.
Britain's King Charles III, from bottom left, Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the service.
King Charles III, left, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, as it travels on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy, from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch State.
Prince Andrew, from right, Princess Beatrice, Camilla, Britain's King Charles III, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Prince William watch as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is placed into the hearse following the state funeral service in Westminster Abbey.
Kate, Princess of Wales, sits in a car following behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II being carried along The Mall in London, on its way to Windsor Castle.
Former British Prime Minister Theresa May with her husband, Philip May, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his wife, Carrie Johnson, and former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown with his wife, Sarah Jane Brown, depart after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.
Prince William and Prince Harry follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is pulled on a gun carriage through the streets of London following her funeral service.
Kate, Princess of Wales, from left, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, follow the coffin of the queen.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral procession makes its way down the Long Walk toward Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cortege borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy travels along The Mall in London.
The coffin of the queen is carried toward Saint George's Chapel for her funeral at Windsor Castle.
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried in a hearse along the Long Walk toward Windsor Castle during her funeral procession in Windsor.
