Trump returning to Mar-a-Lago, says he will 'see for myself' FBI search scene

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 18 September 2022 22:57 Hits: 8

Former President Trump on Sunday said he is returning to his Mar-a-Lago residence, and promised to provide updates on the impact of the FBI's search last month in which agents seized classified documents taken from the White House.

“I’ll soon be heading to the scene of the unwarranted, unjust, and illegal Raid and Break-In of my home in Florida, Mar-a-Lago. I’ll be able to see for myself the results of the unnecessary ransacking of rooms and other areas of the house," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

"It has already been proven that so much has been wrongfully taken, it is not a 'pretty thing.' So sad! The 4th Amendment, and much more, has been totally violated, a grave invasion of privacy. I will keep the American public informed on TRUTH!” Trump continued.

The former president has long painted the search as politically motivated and criticized the FBI and Justice Department for conducting it, though his defenses for how and why the classified material ended up on the property have varied.

FBI agents recovered over a hundred classified documents and dozens of empty folders marked classified, according to unsealed records.

Trump at one point suggested the evidence against him had been planted by the FBI, but has also argued that he declassified the documents in order to lawfully bring them to Mar-a-Lago.

Trump's legal team is now trying to block the Justice Department from reviewing the seized documents.

Trump's lawyers successfully argued, before the Trump-appointee judge overseeing their case, for the appointment of a special master to review the documents for possible executive privilege.

The DOJ has been fighting back to gain access to the materials and move forward in its underlying investigation.

