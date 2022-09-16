The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

‘Your word is, buttinsky!’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Both chambers were back in full swing this week and found time amid the work to face off against the Fourth Estate in the Press vs. Politicians Spelling Bee and the Congressional Women’s Softball Game, with plenty of trash talk. Elsewhere, there were plenty of musings about porn, buttinskys, candlelight dinners and getting dumber by the second.

The post ‘Your word is, buttinsky!’ — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/09/16/your-word-is-buttinsky-congressional-hits-and-misses/

