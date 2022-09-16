Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 16:17 Hits: 1

Negotiations on a short-term measure to avoid a partial government shutdown next month have stalled, as disputes over environmental permitting, coronavirus aid, disaster relief and more create obstacles to a deal. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Peter Cohn outline the sticking points and a likely path to resolution.

Show Notes:

The post Spending talks morass appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/spending-talks-morass/