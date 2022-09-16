The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Spending talks morass

Negotiations on a short-term measure to avoid a partial government shutdown next month have stalled, as disputes over environmental permitting, coronavirus aid, disaster relief and more create obstacles to a deal. CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Peter Cohn outline the sticking points and a likely path to resolution.

Show Notes:

