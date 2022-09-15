Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 13:23 Hits: 0

Filmmaker Sierra Pettengill’s documentary “Riotsville, USA” examines the history of the government’s efforts to crack down on protest movements. The title refers to the ersatz towns the military built for counter-protest training, and the film’s archival approach is a chronicle and meditation on politics then and now.

Show Notes:

The post Law and order, via ‘Riotsville, USA’ appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/law-and-order-via-riotsville-usa/