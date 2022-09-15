The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Law and order, via ‘Riotsville, USA’

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0

Filmmaker Sierra Pettengill’s documentary “Riotsville, USA” examines the history of the government’s efforts to crack down on protest movements. The title refers to the ersatz towns the military built for counter-protest training, and the film’s archival approach is a chronicle and meditation on politics then and now.

Show Notes:

The post Law and order, via ‘Riotsville, USA’ appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/law-and-order-via-riotsville-usa/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version