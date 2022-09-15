The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Zelensky involved in car crash, but suffers 'no serious injuries'

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 11

Zelensky involved in car crash, but suffers 'no serious injuries'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was involved in a car accident early Thursday morning in Kyiv but suffered “no serious injuries,” his press secretary said.

Another car collided with the president’s car and his escort vehicles in Ukraine’s capital city, Zelensky’s press secretary Sergii Nykyforov said in a statement.

"The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” Nykyforov said.

The driver in the other car was treated by medics accompanying Zelensky and transferred to an ambulance, according to Nykyforov.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the accident, he added.

Zelensky visited Izyum in northeastern Ukraine on Wednesday, after Ukrainian forces retook the city from Russian forces as part of a major counteroffensive over the weekend.

The Ukrainian leader is seeking to address the U.N. General Assembly via video next week; however, Russia is looking to block the virtual speech.

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/3643576-zelensky-involved-in-car-crash-but-suffers-no-serious-injuries/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version