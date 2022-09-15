DC bar report details charges being pursued in DOJ's Jan. 6 probe

Articles

The Department of Justice probe into the Jan. 6 riot is investigating potential charges of false statements, conspiracy and obstruction of justice, the D.C. Bar revealed in a recent filing.

Former Trump official Jeffrey Clark told the D.C. Bar’s Board on Professional Responsibility — which is currently pursuing disciplinary proceedings against him — that the Justice Department searched his home and seized his phone in June in connection with an investigation into those three potential charges.

Clark asked the board to delay his disciplinary proceedings, given his role in the Justice Department investigation, as well as the Jan. 6 Committee’s investigation and the Fulton County, Georgia Special Grand Jury investigation. The board denied Clark’s request in a filing on Tuesday.

The D.C. Bar’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed ethics charges against the longtime environmental lawyer in July over his role in former President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

While serving in Trump’s Justice Department after the 2020 election, Clark wrote a letter intended for the Georgia state legislature, falsely claiming that the department had “identified significant concerns that may have impacted” election results.

Trump attempted to oust then-Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replace him with Clark just days before leaving office, given Clark’s willingness to participate in Trump’s elections schemes.

