Capitol Lens | Juggling act

Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds Cameron, the son of New York Rep. Pat Ryan, right, as Ryan’s wife, Rebecca, and son Theo look on, during a swearing-in ceremony in the Capitol on Tuesday. Ryan, a Democrat, won a special election last month to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned in May to become the Empire State’s lieutenant governor.

Pelosi also swore in two other new members to the House on Tuesday: New York Republican Joe Sempolinski and Democrat Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native Congress member in U.S. history.

