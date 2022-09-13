The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Capitol Lens | Juggling act

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds Cameron, the son of New York Rep. Pat Ryan, right, as Ryan’s wife, Rebecca, and son Theo look on, during a swearing-in ceremony in the Capitol on Tuesday. Ryan, a Democrat, won a special election last month to fill the seat vacated by former Rep. Antonio Delgado, who resigned in May to become the Empire State’s lieutenant governor.

Pelosi also swore in two other new members to the House on Tuesday: New York Republican Joe Sempolinski and Democrat Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native Congress member in U.S. history.

The post Capitol Lens | Juggling act appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2022/09/13/capitol-lens-juggling-act/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version