Sununu prevails in New Hampshire GOP primary, setting up likely fourth term

Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Gov. Chris Sununu is projected to win the Republican primary in New Hampshire’s gubernatorial race, setting him up for a likely fourth term in the governor’s mansion.

The Associated Press called the race at 8 p.m. ET.

Sununu, who was first elected governor in 2016, has been generally popular in the Granite State. Fifty-five percent of residents said they approved of Sununu’s job as governor, according to a University of New Hampshire Survey Center Granite State Poll released earlier this month.

Sununu also hails from a prominent political family in the state. His father, John H. Sununu, served as White House chief of staff in the George H.W. Bush administration and as governor of New Hampshire. His brother, John E. Sununu, served in both the Senate and the House representing New Hampshire.

The three-term incumbent fended off a challenge from five GOP contenders, including small-business owner Thad Riley; U.S. Marine Corps veteran Julian Acciard; Karen Testerman, who served in Franklin, N.H., as a former city councilor; professional logger Richard McMenamon II; and "biker" candidate Jay Lewis.

The Granite State Poll suggested that Chris Sununu would likely prevail in the GOP gubernatorial primary given that 72 percent of likely Republican primary voters said the governor was their preferred candidate. Riley, Testerman and Acciard all received less than 10 percent support.

Chris Sununu will face state Sen. Tom Sherman (D) in November. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the governor’s seat “solid Republican.”

