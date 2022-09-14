House passes resolution honoring Queen Elizabeth II

Articles

The House on Tuesday approved a resolution honoring Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

The chamber passed the bereavement resolution by unanimous consent before adjourning for the day in the queen’s honor.

Adjournment following passage of the resolution is consistent with precedent, according to Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). The House voted on a bereavement resolution and then adjourned for the day when King George VI died in 1953, according to Hammill.

Lawmakers also participated in a moment of silence on the House floor to recognize the queen’s death.

Elizabeth died peacefully at Balmoral Castle, her residence in Scotland, on Sept. 8. Buckingham Palace announced her death hours after releasing a statement that said the queen’s doctors were “concerned” for her health and “recommended she remain under medical supervision.”

At the time of her death, Elizabeth was the longest-serving British monarch, having sat on the throne for 70 years. She assumed the role of queen at the age of 27 following her father’s death.

Elizabeth’s tenure stretched 14 U.S. presidents beginning with Harry Truman. She met all the commanders in chief who served during her time on the throne except for Lyndon Johnson.

In May 1991, Elizabeth became the first British monarch to address Congress when she delivered a speech to a joint meeting of the chambers.

Congressional lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle released statements mourning Elizabeth’s death, extending sympathies to the royal family and reflecting on the historic nature of the queen’s tenure.

“Today, Americans join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II,” Pelosi said in a statement the day of the queen’s death.

“Over her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom. On behalf of the United States Congress, I extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Royal Family during this sad time,” she added.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in a statement released the day of the queen’s death said she “represented what it means to lead with conviction, selflessness, and true faith in God and in her people.”

“Her Majesty led her people with grace, demonstrating what servant-leadership means in principle and in practice,” he added.

