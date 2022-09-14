Magaziner notches Democratic nod in Rhode Island House primary

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022

State General Treasurer Seth Magaziner is projected to win the Democratic nomination for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District, fending off four other challengers.

The Associated Press called the race at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Five Democratic candidates were vying for the Democratic nod for the House seat after Rep. Jim Langevin (D) said earlier this year he would be retiring following his current term after serving four two decades.

Other Democratic contenders in the race included former Commerce Department official Sarah Morgenthau, former state lawmaker David Segal, Refugee Dream Center founder Omar Bah and small business owner Joy Fox.

Polling released last month showed Magaziner leading the other Democratic candidates by double digits. A 12 News/Rogers Williams University poll found 37 percent of Democratic primary voters in the state said they would vote for Magaziner. The other Democratic candidates all received less than 10 percent support.

Magaziner will go head to head with Allan Fung, the former mayor of Cranston, R.I. and the only GOP contender in the race. The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the open seat as a “toss up.”

