NAACP hits NBA over 'shameful' response to Phoenix Suns owner: 'Nothing but a speeding ticket'

Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022

The NAACP on Tuesday said the NBA's punishment of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver following a months-long workplace misconduct investigation was too lenient.

Sarver on Tuesday was suspended for one year and fined $10 million after the league investigation found he used the N-word on at least five occasions over 18 years and engaged in inappropriate conduct with female employees.

“The NBA’s response is shameful. Fining a Billionaire $10M is nothing but a speeding ticket. They have failed to adequately address this man’s history of racism, sexism, and his years-long nourishment of a toxic culture,” NAACP president Derrick Johnson said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The fact that the NBA would hand down this so-called "punishment" in the same year we lost a legend like Bill Russell, who fought racism his entire life, only underscores how prevalent racism still is today,” Johnson added. “The punishment doesn’t fit the crime whatsoever, and the NBA must do better than this. This is far from accountability.”

Russell, an eleven-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and Olympic gold medalist who died at the age of 88 in July, established his legacy as a civil rights pioneer and activist off the court.

The NBA launched its investigation last year after sports media outlet ESPN published a story alleging Sarver had engaged in racist and misogynistic behavior during a 17-year span.

The Suns Legacy Partners LLC said in a statement following the punishment that Sarver will take full responsibility for actions noted in the league’s findings.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who has urged companies and organizations to cut ties with Sarver, said in his statement that he hopes the league’s board of governors removes Sarver from his ownership role.

“I encourage the Board of Governors to hold Mr. Sarver fully accountable for his actions, and to vote for his removal from the league in recognition that his behavior does not represent the values of the NBA,” Sharpton said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Commissioner Silver and the leadership of the league to fight racism and abuse at all levels, and to lead the American sports community in support of these principles.”

