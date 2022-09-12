We just had the most productive Congress since the Eisenhower Era — here’s what that means for the country

Articles

Published on Monday, 12 September 2022

After 36 years in Congress, all of it on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I can confidently say this is the most transformative session of Congress for our transportation system since President Eisenhower established the Interstate Highway System.

Let’s review the tape.

Last fall we passed the historic bipartisan infrastructure law. This transformational legislation provides $660 billion for transportation—the largest ever one-time infusion of federal funds into our nation’s transportation system. It will provide over $400 billion in funding for roads, bridges, and major multimodal projects. In my state of Oregon alone, that means over $3.7 billion to rebuild and modernize roads and bridges over the next five years. It provides the largest investment in public transportation in U.S. history, which will take cars off the road and improve the lives of those that rely on transit for their daily needs. It will strengthen our nation’s supply chains and boost local economies by investing $17 billion in ports. And it will do all this while creating good paying jobs that can’t be outsourced.

This historic investment couldn’t come at a more critical time. According to the American Society for Civil Engineers, America received a “C-” grade on its infrastructure report card, with most categories—bridges, levees, dams, drinking water, energy, roads, inland waterways, and wastewater—earning no higher than a “C+”. Over 40,000 American bridges are in poor condition and our public transit systems suffer from years of deferred maintenance.

Fortunately, thanks to the infrastructure law, funding for more than 5,300 projects has already been allocated to tackle the backlog. The law provides $108 billion in funds to improve public transit. The law also establishes the first-ever federal highway programs dedicated to reducing carbon pollution, improving resilience, electric vehicle charging, and reconnecting communities divided by highways. It also creates several new grant programs for generational projects—such as replacing the aging I-5 bridge between Oregon and Washington with a safe, multimodal, and seismically resilient structure. These critical investments will make our transportation system more reliable and sustainable.

The infrastructure law also makes essential investments in safety on our roadways. 2021 was the most dangerous year on America’s roads since 2005, and millions of families are torn apart each year by preventable traffic injuries and fatalities. It’s unacceptable that we lag far behind other wealthy nations in traffic safety. That’s why the infrastructure law made key policy changes and invests over $30 billion in dedicated roadway safety programs. One key new program will provide $5 billion across the nation for “Safe Streets and Roads for All,” to build complete streets that reduce crashes and fatalities for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians, and other vulnerable road users. This is critical, since fatalities among pedestrians and bicyclists have increased by 62 percent over the last decade. Making walking and biking safer and more accessible gives people an affordable, healthy, and sustainable option for short trips, all while taking cars off the road. That’s a win-win.

But we didn’t stop there.

After some fits and starts, President Biden, all 50 Senate Democrats, and every single Democrat in the House of Representatives put people over politics and passed another extraordinary bill, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Not only will the IRA lower prescription drug costs, health care costs, and energy costs, it includes the most meaningful attempt in our country’s history to act on climate.

I have been telling anyone who will listen that the road to carbon reduction starts with the transportation sector—our single biggest contributor to U.S. emissions that cause climate change. The IRA does just that, offering a suite of tax credits and incentives to get American families and businesses to speed their transition from fossil fuels and towards renewables. Provisions from my committee will invest $2 billion in climate-friendly construction materials, $250 million to convert federal facilities into high-performance green buildings, and $244.5 million for sustainable aviation fuel projects.

The benefits to families from the IRA are even more direct. Tax credits are making it easier for American families to switch to an electric vehicle and save money on gas right now—made possible by the groundwork laid by the infrastructure law’s $7.5 billion investment in the first-ever national network of EV chargers—while boosting American manufacturing and ensuring we can compete with China. We’re not only making greener cars more accessible, but homes as well. Solar panel installations and weatherization work that can lower energy bills is now eligible for assistance from the federal government.

President Eisenhower kicked off an era of American dominance by connecting America with the Interstate Highway System.

President Biden and the 117th Congress have now set the stage for American success by finally delivering us a greener, safer, and more reliable transportation system—which will serve our country for decades to come.

Peter DeFazio is chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

