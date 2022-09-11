On 9/11, an opportunity to honor our nation through service

Articles

Published on Sunday, 11 September 2022

On the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, our nation and the world were forever changed. That day, nearly 3,000 innocent people lost their lives, and we were plunged into a war that would define the next two decades of American foreign policy. Much has happened in the 21 years since the Sept. 11 terror attacks, but as we reflect on the fear, sadness, and uncertainty every American felt that day, so too should we remember our collective resolve to come together and support one another. On that day, and in the weeks and months after, Americans from all walks of life stood side-by-side in common purpose.

It is this common purpose that we—a Nebraska Republican and California Democrat—try to uphold every day. As an Air Force veteran and Marine Corps veteran respectively, public service has always been a guiding principle for our careers. It is what prompted us to join the military and what drives us to serve our constituents and the nation today. Working together as chair and vice chair of the For Country Caucus, a bipartisan group of military veterans, we are committed to bringing together members from across party lines to improve the lives of our citizens here at home and strengthen U.S. policy abroad. We are proud of the work and the mission of the caucus—veterans in Congress are uniquely positioned to put our country ahead of rigid political ideology. It is how we operated in uniform, and we carry these principles with us to the halls of the Capitol today.

But you do not need to join the military or run for Congress to serve your country. Acts of service in your local communities can be just as impactful. That’s why we are proud to support AmeriCorps’ 9/11 Day of Service initiative to encourage the next generation of leaders to be active in their communities. No matter how small a deed, 9/11 Day of Service is an opportunity to help your neighbors while honoring first responders and all those who were lost that day. Whether you are volunteering at the local soup kitchen, creating care boxes for currently deployed servicemembers, or assembling emergency preparedness kits for families in need, service to your community strengthens the bond between strangers, fosters greater civic engagement, and lifts up the vulnerable. We can think of few better ways to memorialize the victims of 9/11 than to spend the day in service to others.

So, on the 21st anniversary of 9/11, let us remember the lives lost, commemorate the first responders, and recommit ourselves to each other as we did in the aftermath of that fateful day. We should not need a crisis for Americans to find common ground. Through programs like AmeriCorps’ 9/11 Day of Service, every American can give thanks, give back, and build a better community in service to each other.

Representative Don Bacon is a retired Air Force General and Republican representing Nebraksa’s Second District. Representative Salud Carbajal is a Marine Corps veteran and Democrat representing the California’s 24th District.

