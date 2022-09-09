Photos of the week ending September 9, 2022

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 09 September 2022

The summer recess ended for the northern side of the Capitol as the Senate returned to Washington on Tuesday. The official Obama portraits were unveiled at the White House on Wednesday, while flags were lowered in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.

Libby, a beagle and spaniel mix, plays in a puddle along 3rd Street Northwest on the day the Senate returned from the August recess on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)The Capitol dome is seen through rain drops on one of the Capitol Visitor Center skylights on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)From left, former President Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive for the official White House portrait unveiling ceremony for the Obamas in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Former President Barack Obama gives former first lady Michelle Obama a kiss as their official White House portraits are unveiled in the East Room of the White House on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell , R-Ky., left, and Sen. Rick Scott , R-Fla., participate the Senate Republicans’ press conference in the Ohio Clock Corridor on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Sen. Cory Booker , D-N.J., chats with Senate pages in the Senate subway after a vote in the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Flags at the Capitol were lowered to half staff after the announcement of Queen Elizabeth’s death on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

