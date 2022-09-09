Carper’s ‘Silver Bullet’ rides again — Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

It’s always difficult getting back into the grind after a long break, and Congress is no exception, as lawmakers gradually returned to Capitol Hill this week to work on funding the government before the end of the month. Congressional Hits and Misses is back too, featuring Sen. Thomas R. Carper telling the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee about the time he got to drive his minivan — aka “The Silver Bullet” — on a Dover racetrack, former President Barack Obama joking about the “tan suit controversy of 2014” and more.

