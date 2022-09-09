Obstacles to stopgap funding

Articles

A short-term funding measure to head off a partial government shutdown is now caught up in fights over emergency spending requests and an effort to streamline federal permitting for energy projects.

CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Lindsey McPherson and Aidan Quigley outline the challenges facing Congress to pass stopgap funding by the end of this month.

