The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Obstacles to stopgap funding

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

A short-term funding measure to head off a partial government shutdown is now caught up in fights over emergency spending requests and an effort to streamline federal permitting for energy projects.

CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman, Lindsey McPherson and Aidan Quigley outline the challenges facing Congress to pass stopgap funding by the end of this month.

Show Notes:

The post Obstacles to stopgap funding appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/obstacles-to-stopgap-funding/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version