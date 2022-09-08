Articles

Congress is still easing back into the post-recess and Labor Day break, but Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) isn't wasting any time in going after a key fall agenda item.

Sanders took to the Senate floor Thursday to rail against a deal between Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to speed up approval for energy projects, including those based on fossil fuels.

Schumer had made the deal to win Manchin's support for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) — Democrats' health, climate and tax bill. The Democratic leader has argued that "permitting reform is part of the IRA, and we will get it done."

But Sanders is vowing to oppose such a plan, which Schumer wants to attach to a stopgap funding bill known as a continuing resolution that Congress must pass by the end of this month to avert a shutdown.

"I will not vote for any bill that makes it easier for Big Oil to destroy the planet and that includes approving the Mountain Valley Pipeline," the Vermont senator said on Twitter. "The Continuing Resolution must not be held hostage by Big Oil."

By attaching the deal to the government funding bill, it would force progressives to choose between backing the agreement — including its provisions expediting development of fossil fuel projects — or potentially risking a government shutdown.

Rep. Raúl Grijalva’s (D-Ariz.) office told The Hill this week that 50 lawmakers had signed onto a letter urging a separate vote on the permitting reform provisions, instead of putting them in the continuing resolution.

You can catch up on all the details of the Manchin-Schumer deal here.



In today's issue: D.C. honors Britain's longest-serving monarch. Plus: A twist in the Trump-DOJ special master case, and it's game on for debates in one Senate race.



???????? Tributes pour in for Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II has died after seven decades on the throne. She met with countless world leaders including 13 sitting U.S. presidents. (Lyndon Johnson is the only exception while she was in office.)

The White House Historical Association has a ton of details on her visits to the nation's capital on its website.



Tributes poured in for the queen from various U.S. leaders on Thursday:

President Biden : In an official White House proclamation that will go on the record, Biden declared that "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era ... In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her."



: In an official White House proclamation that will go on the record, Biden declared that "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era ... In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her." Former President Trump : "Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world."



: "Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world." Former President Obama : "Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity ... Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."



: "Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity ... Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance." House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.): “Today, Americans join in sending the condolences of our whole nation to His Majesty the King, to The Royal Family, and to the people of the United Kingdom, Canada, and the whole Commonwealth of Nations she led with steadfastness and grace for seven decades.”



???? DOJ appealing special master decision

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a notice signaling it plans to appeal a federal judge's ruling that granted former President Trump's request for an independent reviewer, known as a special master.

The DOJ on Thursday warned of "irreparable harm from the undue delay to the criminal investigation" unless a judge offered a partial stay to a ruling blocking investigators from accessing classified materials seized from Mar-a-Lago.



“Any delay poses significant concerns in the context of an investigation into the mishandling of classified records," the DOJ stated, The Hill's Rebecca Beitsch reported.

The appeal itself will go to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes six Trump appointees on the bench, while the motion for a partial stay would allow the government to continue its review of the records removed from Trump's home.

???? Fetterman, Oz to square off in debate

Pennsylvania’s tense fight for an open Senate seat looks like it will soon shift from Twitter digs to a prime-time gig.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) has agreed to a debate with Mehmet Oz (R), the TV celebrity doctor closely aligned with Trump.



(D) has agreed to a debate with (R), the TV celebrity doctor closely aligned with Trump. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May and spent several weeks off the campaign trail. That led to Oz's campaign questioning his health and his ability to debate. Fetterman has acknowledged auditory processing issues following the stroke.

Details on the debate are still being worked out, though it's expected to take place sometime next month.



???????? 9/11 commemorations

Members of the White House are traveling this weekend to various commemorations to mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

President Biden will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday at the Pentagon, where one of the hijacked planes crashed.



will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony on Sunday at the Pentagon, where one of the hijacked planes crashed. First lady Jill Biden will head to the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance in Shanksville, Pa., where she will speak.



will head to the Flight 93 National Memorial Observance in Shanksville, Pa., where she will speak. Vice President Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff will take part in observances in New York City, where terrorists toppled the Twin Towers.



IN THE DISTRICT

In celebration of the release of their book "Lady Secrets," authors of "Act Like a Lady" and hosts of the podcast-turned E! TV show will be at Sixth & I at 6 p.m. on Sept. 15. You can grab tickets here.



Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/noteddc/3635187-noteddc-sanders-lashes-out-over-schumer-manchin-side-deal/