Congress is still easing back into the post-recess and Labor Day break, but Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) isn't wasting any time in going after a key fall agenda item.
Sanders took to the Senate floor Thursday to rail against a deal between Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to speed up approval for energy projects, including those based on fossil fuels.
Schumer had made the deal to win Manchin's support for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) — Democrats' health, climate and tax bill. The Democratic leader has argued that "permitting reform is part of the IRA, and we will get it done."
But Sanders is vowing to oppose such a plan, which Schumer wants to attach to a stopgap funding bill known as a continuing resolution that Congress must pass by the end of this month to avert a shutdown.
"I will not vote for any bill that makes it easier for Big Oil to destroy the planet and that includes approving the Mountain Valley Pipeline," the Vermont senator said on Twitter. "The Continuing Resolution must not be held hostage by Big Oil."
By attaching the deal to the government funding bill, it would force progressives to choose between backing the agreement — including its provisions expediting development of fossil fuel projects — or potentially risking a government shutdown.
Rep. Raúl Grijalva’s (D-Ariz.) office told The Hill this week that 50 lawmakers had signed onto a letter urging a separate vote on the permitting reform provisions, instead of putting them in the continuing resolution.
Queen Elizabeth II has died after seven decades on the throne. She met with countless world leaders including 13 sitting U.S. presidents. (Lyndon Johnson is the only exception while she was in office.)
The White House Historical Association has a ton of details on her visits to the nation's capital on its website.
Tributes poured in for the queen from various U.S. leaders on Thursday:
The Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a notice signaling it plans to appeal a federal judge's ruling that granted former President Trump's request for an independent reviewer, known as a special master.
The appeal itself will go to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes six Trump appointees on the bench, while the motion for a partial stay would allow the government to continue its review of the records removed from Trump's home.
Pennsylvania’s tense fight for an open Senate seat looks like it will soon shift from Twitter digs to a prime-time gig.
Details on the debate are still being worked out, though it's expected to take place sometime next month.
Members of the White House are traveling this weekend to various commemorations to mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
