Here are the official White House portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama

The Obamas returned to the White House on Wednesday for the unveiling of their official White House portraits.

Former President Obama's portrait was painted by Robert McCurdy, while former first lady Michelle Obama's was by Sharon Sprung.

The Obama Foundation released a video about the artists' processes.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden presented the portraits in a ceremony in the East Room of the White House.

Portrait of former President Obama, painted by Robert McCurdy.

Portrait of former first lady Michelle Obama, painted by Sharon Sprung.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/3632795-here-are-the-official-white-house-portraits-of-barack-and-michelle-obama/

