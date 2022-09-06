House GOP member criticizes FX series ‘Little Demon’ for showing ‘satanic imagery’

Articles

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) criticized the FX series “Little Demon” in a Facebook post on Monday, accusing the show of airing “satanic imagery.”

Johnson said he was watching a college football game between Louisiana State University and Florida State University on Sunday with his 11-year-old child when a trailer for the show came on during the second quarter. He said he quickly grabbed the remote control to “shield” the child from the “dark” images of hell and demons and an explanation that the main character of the show is the Antichrist.

FX’s description of the show states, “13 years after being impregnated by Satan, a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter's soul.”

Johnson said the culture has become “alarmingly dark and desensitized, and this is not a game.” He said Disney and FX, which is owned by the former, have chosen to embrace and sell what is “clearly evil.”

“I could write volumes this morning, and unpack pages of Bible verses here, but instead I’m just going to state the obvious: Please be careful,” he said. “Our job as parents is to guard the hearts and minds of our kids.”

Johnson said in a second post on Tuesday that his original Facebook post had reached more than 6 million people, more than the number who watched the college football game on Sunday.

“Some of them are very unhappy, and that's okay,” he said. “Free speech is an important principle, and in this country, everyone can obviously make their own decisions about what media they and their families consume. But a corollary is that Christians have the freedom to fulfill our obligation to ‘speak the truth in love’ (Eph. 4:15), even—and sometimes most importantly—when it may not be popular.”

FX did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment.

