Energy Environment — Water crisis raises environmental racism concerns

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 3
Advocates are linking the water crisis in Jackson, Miss., to environmental racism. Meanwhile, California is facing electric grid issues amid extreme heat, and a judge sided with the Biden administration over a challenge to oil lease sale postponements in Wyoming.
This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.
As tens of thousands of residents of Jackson, Miss., were without clean water, some advocates say the situation stems from years of environmental racism.
More than 80 percent of Jackson residents are Black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Last week, those residents saw their main water treatment facility fail in the wake of flooding, leaving them without clean water for drinking, bathing or cooking.
“While the recent flooding has been a contributor to where we are today, this is not the first time this issue has come about, where the city of Jackson is without water and unable to function,” Vangela Wade, president and CEO of the Mississippi Center for Justice, told The Hill. “Over the last 50 years, you could say that this has been brewing because of the lack of investment in the city’s infrastructure by primarily state leadership.”
The latest water issues come after the last two years saw the city’s water system fail an Environmental Protection Agency inspection — which found the drinking water had the potential to host harmful bacteria or parasites — and the bursting and freezing of pipes during a winter storm last year left residents without water for nearly a month.
But advocates say the crisis has been decades in the making. Jackson first became a majority-Black city in the years following integration. The white population fell from
52 percent to 43 percent through the 1980s, with another 35,000 leaving the city over the course of the 1990s, according to The Jackson Free Press.
For years, the anti-violence prevention program Operation Good has been delivering water to residents across the city. Gino, who is the founder of the organization and asked not to have his last name published, said his group began handing out water back in 2015.
“This is nothing new for us,” said Gino, adding that the group prioritizes taking care of the elderly and disabled first, following up with children and those living in poverty. More recently, he added, they’ve been bringing water pallets to different schools that contacted Operation Good in desperate need of providing for their students.
Difference in circumstances: Gino said he doesn’t normally use terms like “environmental racism” but added he knows “surrounding cities that are majority white that don’t have infrastructure problems like Jackson.”
Read more about the issue here, from Zack and The Hill’s Cheyanne M. Daniels.
A record heat wave is pushing California’s electric grid up against the point of failure this week, with officials pointing to climate change for putting continued stress on the system.
The state issued an emergency alert for a seventh consecutive day on Tuesday, urging customers to conserve energy between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
“We have now entered the most intense phase of this heat wave,” Elliot Mainzer, chief executive officer of California’s principal electric grid, California ISO, said in a briefing on Monday.
To make matters worse, the older natural gas plants that provide additional power when demand is at its highest are less reliable in extreme heat, The Associated Press reported.
“We are on razor thin margins,” Siva Gunda, vice chairman of the California Energy Commission, told the Sacramento Bee.
California is attempting to meet demand by spinning up emergency natural gas generators — enough to power 120,000 homes.
But those plants will provide just 120 megawatts — about 3 percent of the potential shortfall. That has the state calling on business and industry to cut power usage while asking households to raise thermostats and turn off large appliances in the evening.
Citizen attempts to cut electricity usage over the weekend helped cut power by
1,000 megawatts — enough to supply 750,000 households, Mainzer said.
In a rolling blackout, grid officials deal with power shortfalls by cycling outages among users. In California in August 2020, that meant outages ranging from 15 minutes to more than two hours.
Read more here from The Hill’s Saul Elbein.
WATCHDOG DETAILS ‘URGENT’ NEED TO PREVENT NUCLEAR ACCIDENT
A global nuclear watchdog said Tuesday that there is an “urgent” need for interim measures to prevent a nuclear accident related to shelling near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in a report released on Tuesday, specifically called for an end to gunfire near the power plant and the establishment of a protection zone around it.
The IAEA noted in the report that some damage had already been caused to parts of the plant, and that ongoing shelling could have worse consequences, including the “unlimited release of radioactive materials to the environment.”
The risk: Exposure to very high levels of radiation can cause skin burns, nausea, vomiting and sometimes death in the short term. In the long term, it can cause cancer and cardiovascular disease.
Read more about the warning here.
A federal judge sided with the Biden administration in a case related to its oil and gas leasing pause in Wyoming.
However, because of another case, the government still appears to be barred from continuing its leasing pause in several other states.
At the start of his tenure, President Biden temporarily paused new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters. This pause prevented new rights to drill for the fuels on federal lands from being auctioned off.
The ruling: U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl, an Obama appointee, ruled Friday that the Biden administration was within its rights to postpone lease sales in Wyoming during the first quarter of 2021.
However: In most states, the Biden administration still appears to be barred from pausing new oil and gas leasing.
Last month, Trump appointee District Judge Terry Doughty ruled in favor of 13 states that had challenged the oil and gas leasing pause.
He determined that the law requires the government to sell oil and gas leases, and therefore, the Biden administration must auction more acres for drilling.
'DOOMSDAY GLACIER’ HANGING ON ‘BY ITS FINGERNAILS’
A glacier that could cause a multi-foot sea level increase if it melted is disappearing at about twice the previously observed rate, according to a study published Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience.
Although the findings indicate the rate of retreat has slowed in recent years, researchers also saw indications that past a certain point the recession could begin increasing rapidly again.
Researchers, led by Alistair Graham of the University of South Florida, analyzed historical data on the retreat of the Thwaites Glacier, which is about the size of Florida and considered among the most vulnerable parts of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet. They found that during a five-month period in the previous two centuries, the glacier receded at an annual rate of about 1.3 miles — twice the rate observed over the 2010s.
Another day on the doomsday beat: The Thwaites Glacier is also known as the “Doomsday Glacier” for the sea level rise its melt could cause — just over two feet. It is at particular risk due to its position on the ocean floor rather than land, making it vulnerable to warming ocean currents.
Read more about the issue here.
WHAT WE'RE READING
ICYMI
???? Lighter click: It's corn!
That’s it for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill’s Energy & Environment page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.
Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/overnights/3631499-energy-environment-water-crisis-raises-environmental-racism-concerns/