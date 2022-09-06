Trump holding Ohio rally in support of Vance

Articles

Former President Trump will hold a rally in Ohio later this month boosting Republican Senate nominee J.D. Vance in the latest sign that Trump is ramping up his political activity ahead of the midterm elections.

The rally will take place in Youngstown, Ohio, on Sept. 17 and will feature an appearance by Vance and “the entire Ohio Trump Ticket,” the former president’s leadership PAC, Save America, announced on Tuesday.

The announcement comes just three days after Trump campaigned in Pennsylvania for Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano.

The rallies also come as several of Trump’s endorsed Senate candidates have struggled to get their general election campaigns off the ground and keep pace with their Democratic rivals in fundraising.

In Pennsylvania, recent polling shows Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic Senate nominee, leading Oz, while Vance’s Democratic rival, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), has begun to close in on the Trump-backed author and venture capitalist, despite the state’s rightward shift in recent years.

Similar situations are playing out in other battleground states, including Georgia and Arizona. The struggling Republican campaigns have alarmed some top GOP officials, who worry that several untested candidates could cost them their chance at winning back the Senate majority this year.

