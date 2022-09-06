Super PAC spending $10 million to get low-propensity voters of color to polls

Articles

Tuesday, 06 September 2022

The progressive nonprofit organization Community Change Action (CCA) and its super PAC arm will spend $10 million ahead of the November midterm elections in an effort to increase voter turnout for people of color.

In a memo obtained by The Hill, CCA and the affiliated Community Change Voters super PAC announced a campaign effort "targeting high-potential, low-propensity voters of color in races where these voters can provide the margin of victory."

CCA will target six states in the voter engagement initiative: Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The engagement campaign includes a goal of reaching 1 million potential voters through the phone, online or at events to encourage them to vote and inform them on election-related information.

Polls for the Nov. 8 elections to determine control of Congress and statewide offices have tightened as a once-significant Republican advantage has dwindled and Democrats have won recent bellwether tests in New York and Alaska House races by campaigning on abortion rights.

CCA estimates that Democrats have an opportunity to retain control of Congress if they can mobilize communities of color ahead of November.

"Despite a challenging political environment, Democrats have an unprecedented opportunity to advance the progressive agenda this November if Black, brown and low-income voters are mobilized and turn out to vote," CCA officials wrote in the memo. "Our program is designed to achieve that goal so that we can continue to move our country forward with policies for an economy where we can all thrive."

In Arizona, CCA is focused on reelecting Sen. Mark Kelly (D) over his GOP opponent, Blake Masters, and electing Democrat Reginald Bolding for secretary of state against Republican Mark Finchem.

The organization will work to boost Democrats in the other five states on the targeted list, including Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan, while striving to defeat Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin by supporting Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes.

In New Mexico, CCA will additionally push voters to support a ballot initiative that would enshrine child care into the state's constitution.

CCA said a major focus this year will be to "invest heavily in digital organizing" and coordinate campaign efforts with local community influencers.

"With our partners, we are providing a political home to thousands of Americans who want to be engaged on issues they care about," the memo reads.

