Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 05 September 2022 19:30 Hits: 4

President Biden will make his second stop of Labor Day at the United Steelworkers union hall in the Pittsburgh suburb of West Mifflin, Pa.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Watch the live video above.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/3629914-watch-live-biden-delivers-labor-day-speech-at-pittsburgh-area-union-hall/