Newsom signs bill aimed at creating standards for fast food working conditions in California

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Monday signed legislation aimed at creating standards for working conditions for the fast food industry in the state.

Newsom signed a bill on Labor Day that includes the creation of a 10-member Fast Food Council, all of whom will be appointed by Newsom and other state lawmakers. The council will establish standards on things such as working hours and wages.

“California is committed to ensuring that the men and women who have helped build our world-class economy are able to share in the state’s prosperity,” Newsom said in a statement.

“Today’s action gives hardworking fast-food workers a stronger voice and seat at the table to set fair wages and critical health and safety standards across the industry. I’m proud to sign this legislation on Labor Day when we pay tribute to the workers who keep our state running as we build a stronger, more inclusive economy for all Californians.”

The bill was lauded by state politicians and groups alike.

“ICYMI: @CAGovernor has signed landmark labor legislation #AB257 into law, setting the bar for giving workers a say in their wages and empowering them to shape industry standards @ChrisHoldenNews@Fightfor15LA @NorCalFF15 #CALeg,” tweeted SEIU California, whose local unions include janitors, health care workers and others.

“Thank you @GavinNewsom for signing this landmark bill standing up for workers rights and worker dignity. It can be a model for the country. Thank you to @SEIU workers for your tireless advocacy,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) tweeted.

Newsom has been widely floated as a possible 2024 Democratic candidate for president, though he has not formally announced any plans. He has prompted more speculation in recent months after he started running ads in Florida, where Gov. Ron DeSantsi (R) has been floated as a possible GOP presidential candidate, saying “Don’t let them take your freedom.”

