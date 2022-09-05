Canadian police announce one stabbing suspect found dead, other still at large

Articles

Published on Monday, 05 September 2022

Canadian police announced on Monday that one of the two men suspected of fatally stabbing 10 people and wounding more than a dozen others in the province of Saskatchewan had been found dead.

Brothers Damien Sanderson, 31 and Myles Sanderson, 30, face charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering in connection to the Sunday stabbings.

Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commanding Officer Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said in a statement on Monday that Damien Sanderson had been found dead earlier that morning. Authorities are still searching for Myles Sanderson.

"His body was located outdoors, in a heavily grassed area in proximity to a house being investigated. We can confirm he has visible injuries, not believed to be self-inflicted at this point. The exact cause of death will be determined in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroner's Office with a date and time to be determined," Blackmore said.

"Myles Sanderson, Damien's brother, may have sustained injuries, this has not been confirmed. We want the public to know this because there is a possibility he may seek medical attention," she added. "Even if he is injured, it does not mean he is not still dangerous. Myles has a lengthy criminal record involving both persons and property crimes."

The development came hours after warrants for the two men's arrests were issued.

Police received the first report of a stabbing around 5:40 a.m. on Sunday. The suspects allegedly attacked the victims at 13 different locations.

Blackmore said in a statement that hundreds of law enforcement personnel were working aggressively to apprehend the suspects.

"To the people of Saskatchewan and beyond, please be assured that we are using every human, investigational and technological resource we have available to locate and arrest the persons responsible for this tragedy and to ensure your safety," she said.

Updated at 7:50 p.m.

