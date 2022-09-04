Lofgren says Trump’s Saturday rally ‘proving’ Biden’s case on MAGA Republicans

Articles

Published on Sunday, 04 September 2022

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) on Sunday called former President Trump’s rally the day prior “bizarre,” saying he was proving right President Biden’s warnings about “MAGA Republicans.”

Trump on Saturday traveled to Wilkes-Barre, Penn. in support of Republican candidates in the state’s upcoming gubernatorial and Senate elections. During his speech, the former president criticized the FBI as “vicious monsters” after it searched his Florida home and called Biden an “enemy of the state” for condemning Trump’s movement during a recent primetime address.

“Well it’s bizarre,” Lofgren said when asked about the latter remark during an appearance on “CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta.”

“President Biden did caution Americans about extremism in his speech in Philadelphia, and the ex-president is proving his case,” she continued. “To call out law enforcement as vicious enemies, I understand that he identified an FBI agent by name on his social media, probably exposing that law enforcement official to threats that we’ve seen.”

Biden’s primetime address on Thursday portrayed Trump and his "MAGA" movement as a threat to democracy.

Republicans have called the speech as divisive and condescending, but White House officials have pushed back, arguing defending democracy is not a partisan issue.

“If we want to be accurate about it, as threats to democracy and as enemies of the state — you're all enemies of the state,” Trump said. “[Biden’s] an enemy of the state, you know that? The enemy of the state is him and the group that control him.”

Trump has also repeatedly attacked the FBI after it executed a search warrant at his Florida home, accusing the agency of pursuing its investigation for political motives.

Lofgren also pushed back on those saying Biden smeared the entire Republican party with his comments.

“The Republican voters I know here in my district — they didn't steal classified documents and put them in a little room off their pool,” Lofgren told Acosta. “The ex-president did that.”

