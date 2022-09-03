Trump hits back at 'weak and pathetic RINO' Barr after comments defending DOJ

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022

Former President Trump criticized his former Attorney General William Barr on Friday, calling him a “weak and pathetic RINO” after Barr defended the Justice Department (DOJ) in its search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home for classified documents.

“Bill Barr had ‘no guts,’ and got ‘no glory,’ Trump said on his Truth Social platform. “He was a weak and pathetic RINO, who was so afraid of being Impeached that he became a captive to the Radical Left Democrats.”

The former attorney general told Fox News on Friday that the DOJ likely has “pretty good evidence” to have gone this far into its investigation of Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Barr also said he could not think of a “legitimate reason” for Trump to have removed classified documents to his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The FBI executed a search warrant of Trump’s Florida home in early August, recovering dozens of what the Justice Department says are classified documents.

Newly unsealed documents on Friday also revealed that the FBI found 43 empty folders with classified banners and 28 empty folders labeled “return to staff secretary/military aide.” The records were unsealed on Friday by a judge that is reviewing the former president's request to have a third-party special master review the evidence obtained.

In his social media post, the former president also repeated accusations that Barr did not sufficiently fight for "election integrity."

Trump has consistently made claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. Barr was among several federal and state officials that said there was no substantial evidence of widespread voter fraud following President Biden's 2020 win.

“Barr never fought the way he should have for Election Integrity, and so much else,” Trump added in his Truth Social post. “He started off OK as A.G., but faded fast - Didn’t have courage or stamina. People like that will never Make America Great Again!”

