Secret weapons and superpowers — Congressional Hits and Misses

Hits and Misses was dark during August, but a lot of news went down. So here is a quick recap of the past month, which includes another appearance from Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s 2000s-era flip phone, Sen. Christopher S. Murphy talking up President Joe Biden’s “superhero” accomplishments — and Klondike Choco Tacos — with Stephen Colbert, a GOP House candidate confusing banana republics with the clothing chain, and more.

