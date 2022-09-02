Dried mushrooms recalled in 15 states over salmonella 

Articles

Asian food importer Thai Phat Wholesalers is pausing the sale of four types of its “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” in 15 states including Maryland and Virginia.

The products have been recalled after the Maryland Department of Heath conducted a routine test on the product and found the bacteria in packages.

Everyone who has purchased a type of “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” should return the product for a full refund.

An Asian food importer based in Maryland is recalling some of its dried mushrooms due to a potential salmonella contamination.

Thai Phat Wholesalers is stopping the sale of four types of its “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” in 15 states: Virginia, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Maryland, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The specialty retailer issued a recall for the mushrooms on Friday after a routine test from the Maryland Department of Health detected bacteria in some packages.

Most people who become infected with salmonella will suffer from stomach cramps, fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and recover within a week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the bacteria pose a more serious threat to those with weakened immune systems and can sometimes result in serious and even fatal infections in young children and the elderly.

So far, no one has gotten sick from eating any of the “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” but Thai Phat is urging people to not purchase the product or replace purchased packages for a full refund.

