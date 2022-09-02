Sheldon Adelson’s widow cuts back on GOP donations

Articles

Miriam Adelson, the widow of the late GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson, has given less donations to the Republican Party since her husband’s death last year, according to Federal Elections Commission (FEC) data.

Sheldon Adelson spent much of his fortune promoting Republican candidates and pro-Israel conservative causes before he died in January 2021 at age 87. He gave more than $420 million to conservative candidates and groups during the 2020 election cycle, and he and his wife spent more than $520 million on federal races between 2009 and last year, according to an analysis from a nonprofit working to reduce the role of money in politics.

But FEC data shows that Miriam has only made two donations during the current cycle since her husband’s death. She donated $5 million in July to the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC that works to elect Republicans to the House, and $5,000 in June 2021 to the Stand for America PAC, which former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) established to support conservative causes.

Two people familiar with Miriam Adelson’s activity told Bloomberg that she has mostly avoided attending large events with politicians that usually lead to large donations. Bloomberg reported that her wealth has also dropped throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her $5 million contribution is only one-sixth of what she and her husband gave to the Congressional Leadership Fund at this point of the 2018 midterm election cycle, according to Bloomberg.

One person familiar with Miriam’s thinking told Bloomberg that she is passionate about Israel but is less vocal and interested in U.S. politics.

Adelson did not immediately return a request from The Hill for comment through her family foundation.

