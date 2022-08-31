Family of slain Marine refiles $25 million defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 31 August 2022 18:40 Hits: 2

window.loadAnvato({"mcp":"LIN","width":"100%","height":"100%","video":"7957093","autoplay":false,"expect_preroll":true,"pInstance":"p3","plugins":{"comscore":{"clientId":"6036439","c3":"thehill.com","version":"5.2.0","useDerivedMetadata":true,"mapping":{"c3":"thehill.com","ns_st_st":"hill","ns_st_pu":"Nexstar","ns_st_ge":"TheHill.com","cs_ucfr":""}},"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1x1000&iu=/5678/nx.thehill/just_in/landing&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://thehill.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D7957093%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/just_in%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dnews"},"segmentCustom":{"script":"https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js","writeKey":"7pQqdpSKE8rc12w83fBiAoQVD4llInQJ","pluginsLoadingTimeout":12}},"expectPrerollTimeout":8,"accessKey":"q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3OTU3MDkzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjE5NzcyMTF9.-gZPV0lRacrh1iUbUmH69bmqINn2OZF2i1OuSY8ywI8","nxs":{"mp4Url":"https://tkx.mp.lura.live/rest/v2/mcp/video/7957093?anvack=q261XAmOMdqqRf1p7eCo7IYmO1kyPmMB&token=%7E6SG8dpMObkS%2BNixVZl2rWbloGseZvo70MQ%3D%3D","enableFloatingPlayer":true},"disableMutedAutoplay":false,"recommendations":{"items":[{"mcpid":"7889503","title":"Paul on veterans bill: 'It's not always easy to make these judgments'","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/5B6/541/5B65410F8EA96E2DB93D78F2F5105D3E_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=99816612eb73744c215ac0273c369762","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODg5NTAzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjE5NzcyMTF9.rz9I7tvVcs3QFPo-W90rk8uzphg8nsXmQGqpU_slbwE","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"7889450","title":"Andrew Yang: US needs a multi-party system","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/B6D/5A6/B6D5A6916EDAD7796E888F2EAEB000B6_3.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=140982e2149835a2024cf7aa993e4530","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3ODg5NDUwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjE5NzcyMTF9.5NHr2g52YjZLq5eRWOhSGqENLTwWqLoj0CgSd0xtcO8","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"7734931","title":"Former lieutenant colonel: New US aid unhelpful for Ukraine","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/1B4/ABE/1B4ABEF975046797C557C760F062B2F2_1.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=b991e2443ba415a56e377d3abdb6bd69","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzM0OTMxIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjE5NzcyMTF9.otfbpV0gVW-rdZkiRelEs-h03m0U2LWhr3vDMo4fKbQ","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"7726143","title":"Conservative researcher says Texas social media law won't proliferate violence","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/DAD/6C4/DAD6C428E9802521E417539CB27E784F_8.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=bcc0fda9a330de42fc0e9c806d0d1369","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzI2MTQzIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjE5NzcyMTF9.-o5HZqbGt7eK2h6jOqaMC1NuHNgOmn7EKNuakR4Y4ys","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"7708222","title":"Pfizer, Moderna IN THE WORKS on Omicron vaccine","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/D2E/E3D/D2EE3D3F89C5A7453B551430185CC930.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9-KLYwgNxxO92WBIdkeBfZTWTKU","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzA4MjIyIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjE5NzcyMTF9.m1hbyVNTQtpVx_FJ0BCT7hyuGqkEnUjmRjRcl1eBwYA","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"7706528","title":"Watchdog group leader urges FEC to take action against liberal donor","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/BC2/8B4/BC28B49D28A66CBBFF55333080486BF2_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=24a08d4194798349a672b21ba98c8147","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NzA2NTI4IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjE5NzcyMTF9.rWpLYjLY13rFKe8knu7c7fdKnEhBgOnLw7zRklfPQmk","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"7698327","title":"UC-Irvine scholar says Biden order redeploying troops to Somalia similar to existing military policy","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/924/EB4/924EB4726307FB21B59A89353D7501A7_5.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=6021ccdf338dfd53dcbae2049b6ca1c0","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njk4MzI3IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjE5NzcyMTF9.-SUi--gmLgF-nzsU1gQt38kmO27Xx-Qx3dq03i-ZzL0","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"7691510","title":"Former FDA official says parents should have warned sooner of baby formula shortage","image":"https://h104216-fcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938892/pvw_lin/EB9/3E8/EB93E883C8CF777ED3ED06B7D165A01E_2.jpg?aktaexp=2082787200&aktasgn=855d40604d2bc000a9c649796da9a14c","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NjkxNTEwIiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjE5NzcyMTF9.ZzFbZaWd0Eycmz5paAMOV6e09sbvFrTsO9mpCvM7TUc","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"7686454","title":"Rolling Stone dubs Buffalo MASS SHOOTER A 'Mainstream Republican'","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/31E/145/31E1452F6D61F27CA9387DE274BA188E.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=OGhHYA2xmLlUIPOmtW6RDF8b_To","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3Njg2NDU0IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjE5NzcyMTF9.6r25pOry94jYg2BzTd9B8rJIEQJjHFYRxQ8TZ4HmcbU","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"},{"mcpid":"7681946","title":"Blind Spots Of The Republican Party Have SHIFTED To Democrats. Politicians Completely OUT OF TOUCH","image":"https://m104216-ucdn.mp.lura.live/iupl_lin/A98/ACE/A98ACE21DE95856761AFEB983B222946.png?Expires=2082758400&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=56bvo9hKboBlsw-WfDxofQ70owU","token":"eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI3NjgxOTQ2IiwiaXNzIjoicTI2MVhBbU9NZHFxUmYxcDdlQ283SVltTzFreVBtTUIiLCJleHAiOjE2NjE5NzcyMTF9.myz25dgevEhfCamN1E89exxcbUwAekshvgQvULDGyoA","ad_unit_path":"/5678/nx.thehill/the_hill_tv"}],"duration":5},"expectPreroll":true,"titleVisible":true,"pauseOnClick":true,"trackTimePeriod":60,"isPermutiveEnabled":true});

The family of a fallen U.S. Marine is refiling a $25 million defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin in New York, claiming the actor made “false allegations” on social media about their supposed involvement in last year’s Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The lawsuit from the two sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum was refiled last week in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The suit was originally filed in Wyoming federal court earlier this year, but a judge dismissed it in May, citing Baldwin’s residency in the Empire State.

The lawsuit centers around comments that McCollum’s family says Baldwin made on his Instagram account in response to a post from the Marine’s sister, Roice McCollum. In the post, she shared a photo of herself in a crowd of pro-Trump supporters in front of the Washington Monument on Jan. 6.

The “Departed” actor commented, “Are you the same woman that I sent the [money] to for your sister’s husband who was killed during the Afghanistan exit?”

Rylee McCollum was among the 13 service members killed in an attack at the Kabul International Airport last August as the U.S. troops withdrew from Afghanistan. Baldwin had previously donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe campaign for the Marine’s widow, Jiennah McCollum, and her newborn daughter “as a tribute to a fallen soldier” following Rylee McCollum’s death.

The lawsuit claims in addition to the post shared with his more than 2 million followers on Instagram, Baldwin, an outspoken critic of former President Trump, privately messaged Roice McCollum and accused her of being an “insurrectionist.”

Roice McCollum said in the lawsuit that “while she was present at the demonstration” in Washington on Jan. 6, she “did not take part in, nor did she support or condone the rioting that erupted” at the Capitol.

The lawsuit calls Baldwin’s conduct “negligent and reckless,” saying that the 64-year-old actor “should have known that making the allegations he did against the plaintiffs to his millions of followers would cause plaintiffs harm.”

“Baldwin’s comments were false, outrageous, defamatory, irresponsible, vindictive, and caused — and continue to cause — plaintiffs severe emotional distress,” according to the lawsuit.

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/3622799-family-of-slain-marine-refiles-25-million-defamation-lawsuit-against-alec-baldwin/