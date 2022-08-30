Progress? Certainly. But has the Americans with Disabilities Act changed the country enough?

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 30 August 2022

Marking its 32nd anniversary this year, the Americans with Disabilities Act has inspired the world to see disability through the lens of equity, opening opportunities for persons with disabilities to contribute to our global progress. But, from creating more consistency for academic accommodations to providing additional employment opportunities, what needs to be done in the next 32 years and beyond?

Equal Time host Mary C. Curtis talks with Nicole Patton, the manager of state government relations at the National Down Syndrome Society, and Charlotte Woodward, an education program associate at NDSS. Woodward, who was born with Down syndrome and a heart condition, is one of the few people with that disability to receive a life-saving heart transplant. She went on to graduate summa cum laude from George Mason University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a concentration in inequality and social change.

