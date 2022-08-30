Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 0
American jobseekers still have plenty of gigs to choose from and aren’t afraid of leaving their current employers for new ones. We’ll also look at rising support for labor unions and another batch of relief for defrauded student loan holders.
Job openings remained near record highs in July and layoffs stayed low even as the Federal Reserve moved to cool off the labor market, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday.
The July Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) report showed the job market powering through rising interest rates meant to ease a labor shortage that is likely driving inflation higher.
“Even if economic growth slows, today’s report shows the labor market remains strong,” wrote AnnElizabeth Konkel, senior economist at Indeed Hiring Lab, in a Tuesday analysis.
Support for labor unions highest since 1965
Seventy-one percent of Americans indicated support for labor unions in a Gallup poll released on Tuesday, the highest percentage since 1965.
The latest measure is a slight uptick from the 68 percent who supported labor unions when the survey giant polled the question last year.
STUDENT LOANS
Biden administration clears another $1.5B for defrauded college borrowers
The Biden administration announced Tuesday it is clearing the balances for 79,000 borrowers who were defrauded by the now-defunct Westwood College.
Education Department officials determined that the for-profit school “engaged in widespread misrepresentations about the value of its credentials for attendees’ and graduates’ employment prospects,” and will discharge the remainder of loans for students who enrolled between Jan. 1, 2002, and Nov. 17, 2015, regardless of whether they applied for relief.
Musk cites whistleblower in new request to terminate Twitter purchase
Elon Musk’s legal team cited allegations from a Twitter whistleblower in a new request to terminate Musk’s agreement to purchase Twitter for about $44 billion, according to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Monday.
The filing is the latest salvo in Musk’s battle to back out of the deal as he awaits a trial set for mid-October with Twitter to resolve whether he has to go through with the purchase.
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday.
Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval.
