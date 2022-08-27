Putin declares benefits for people traveling from Ukraine to Russia

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 27 August 2022 21:17 Hits: 7

Russian President Vladimir Putin released a declaration on Saturday detailing benefits that will be given to certain individuals who travel to Russia from Ukraine amid the former country’s attacks on the latter.

Disabled people, pregnant women and the elderly who have moved from Ukraine to Russia will receive financial benefits to help support them, according to a decree obtained by Reuters.

Those who were pensioners in Ukraine will have the ability to receive monthly pension payments equivalent to about $170, payments that will also be given to those who are disabled.

Pregnant women will receive one installment of financial support under the decree.

According to Reuters, the Russian government has already been financially compensating people who come to the country from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, which Russia considers part of its nation.

Putin’s announcement was made shortly after fighting in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, led to the disconnection of a nuclear power plant.

The plant was reconnected shortly after as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) finalized plans to visit the region for security and safety reasons as well as to inventory the supplies used at the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

“Any repeat of yesterday’s events, that is, any disconnection of the plant from the grid, any actions by Russia that could trigger the shutdown of the reactors, will again put the plant one step away from disaster,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an address on Friday.

