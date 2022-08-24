Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 00:37 Hits: 5

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin is projected to win the state's Republican Senate runoff on Tuesday, advancing to November's general election.

The Associated Press called the race at 8:35 p.m. EDT.

Mullin defeated former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon in the runoff after neither candidate received 50 percent of the vote outright in the June primary.

Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.) announced in February he wouldn’t finish out his term, triggering a special election to fill the seat.

Polls going into the runoff showed Mullin leading Shannon. The runoff also marks a victory for former President Trump, who endorsed Mullin in the race.

Mullin will go on to face former Rep. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.) in the general election, where he stands a strong chance of winning. The Cook Political Report rates the race as "solid Republican."

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3613010-mullin-clinches-oklahoma-gop-senate-nod/