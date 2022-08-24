25-year-old Maxwell Alejandro Frost wins Democratic nomination to succeed Demings

Articles

Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old gun control activist, is projected to clinch the Democratic nomination on Tuesday to succeed Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) in the House.

The Associated Press called the race at 9 p.m.

Frost overcame a crowded primary field that included longtime Florida Democratic politicos, including former Reps. Alan Grayson (D-Fla.) and Corrine Brown (D-Fla.). Given the strong Democratic tilt of Florida’s 10th District, he’s almost certain to win the seat in November and become among the first Gen Z members of the House.

“Today's election is proof that Central Florida's working families want representation that has the courage to ask for more,” Frost said in a statement following his win. “I share this victory with the nurses, forklift drivers, teachers, caregivers, social workers, farmers, union organizers, cashiers, and other members of this vibrant community who supported this campaign.”

Throughout the primary, Frost campaigned on key progressive issues like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. That helped him rack up support from key liberals in Washington, including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Demings' seat opened up after she opted to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for his seat this year. She easily clinched the Democratic Senate nomination on Tuesday.

