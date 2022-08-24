Democrat Ryan wins bellwether special election for NY House seat

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 August 2022 03:56

Democrat Pat Ryan is projected to defeat Republican Marc Molinaro in the special election for New York's 19th Congressional District on Tuesday, giving Democrats a win in a swing district thought to be a bellwether for November.

CNN and ABC called the race shortly before 11:55 p.m.

Tuesday's special election garnered special attention as an indication of how voters could behave in November, and what issues could galvanize them to vote.

Molinaro zeroed in on the economy while Ryan looked to seize on anger surrounding the overturning of Roe v. Wade to drive their respective voters to the polls. The Democrat rolled out his first television ad of the campaign cycle, which focused on abortion, less than an hour after the Supreme Court announced its decision to strike down protections for the procedure.

Democrats are likely to tout Ryan's win as a positive sign going into the midterms in what is expected to be a tough year for the party.

Ryan will represent the district through January, replacing former Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-N.Y.), who was appointed lieutenant governor earlier this year. Ryan was also projected on Tuesday to win the Democratic nomination for the November election for New York's newly drawn 18th Congressional District.

