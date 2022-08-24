The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Langworthy defeats Paladino in New York GOP House primary

New York State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy is projected to win the party's primary for the 23rd Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino. 

The Associated Press called the race at 12:34 a.m. Wednesday.

While former President Trump did not endorse either candidate in the primary, both Langworthy and Paladino jockeyed for his support.

Langworthy has criticized Paladino for his past donations to New York Democrats, including Hillary Clinton. Paladino painted Langworthy as an establishment, career politician. 

Langworthy will likely coast through November's general election in a district the Cook Political Report rates as "solid Republican."

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3613161-langworthy-defeats-paladino-in-new-york-gop-house-primary/

