Paul Pelosi sentenced to 5 days in jail for DUI

Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022

A state judge on Tuesday sentenced Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, to five days in jail for driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office announced.

A Napa County Superior Court judge also dismissed a second charge of driving with .08 percent blood-alcohol level or higher causing injury after Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty to the first charge.

Police in California arrested Paul Pelosi in late May after responding to a car accident. The state’s highway patrol said at the time his vehicle was struck by another car as he was attempting to cross State Route 29.

The judge also sentenced Paul Pelosi to three years probation and required him to complete a three-month DUI program and pay roughly $5,000 in restitution for medical bills and lost wages. He can continue driving within the next year only if the vehicle is equipped with an ignition device that takes and analyzes a breath sample before the engine can be started.

Paul Pelosi will not actually have to spend five days in jail for his sentence, as the hours he spent in custody immediately following the crash will count as two days, and two additional days were counted for good conduct, The New York Times reported. His final day will involve court-approved community service.

A spokesman for the Speaker did not immediately return a request for comment. She was not with her husband during the accident.

A representative for Paul Pelosi said previously that the accident occurred as he was driving a “short distance” home from a dinner party by himself. The representative added that the Speaker's husband was “fully cooperative” with authorities.

