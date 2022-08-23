Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 10:00 Hits: 3

ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENT

Panasonic Corp. of North America hired Monument Advocacy to lobby on issues related to electric vehicle battery manufacturing and development in the U.S. Tim Punke, former international trade counsel in the Clinton White House, will work on the account.

The Kraft Heinz Foods Co. hired Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck to lobby on tax incentives, trade sanctions, labor, climate change and supply chain issues. Marc Lampkin, former strategic adviser for former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio), will work on the account.

Carbon capture infrastructure company Blue Sky Power hired Alpine Group Partners to lobby on energy and environmental issues. Michael Henry, former Republican professional staffer for the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, will work on the account.

TECHNOLOGY

Autonomous vehicle firm Applied Intuition hired Venable LLP to lobby on issues related to autonomous vehicle technology simulation. James Reilly, former chief of staff to Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.), will work on the account.

Identity verification firm iProov hired Monument Advocacy to lobby on issues related to the use of biometric technology. Kate Mills, former senior legislative counsel to Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), will work on the account.

POLITICS

Political consulting firm Aristotle International hired the Conaway Graves Group to lobby on regulation of political event contracts. Former Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas) will work on the account.

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/lobbying-contracts/3610845-bottom-line/