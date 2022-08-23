Afghan refugee arrested in New Mexico slayings of Muslim men faces third murder charge

Articles

Muhammad Atif Syed, an Afghan refugee arrested in connection with the murders of three Muslim men in New Mexico, is now facing a third murder charge in the case.

A grand jury on Monday indicted Syed on a count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Naeem Hussein earlier this month.

Hussein, 25, was shot and killed outside of a funeral home on Aug. 5 after he attended the funeral services of Aftab Hussein, 41, and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, two men police say were also killed by Syed, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Lauren Rodriguez, spokeswoman for New Mexico’s Office of the Second Judicial District Attorney, told the newspaper in a statement that the grand jury issued an indictment that includes three counts of first-degree murder and four counts of tampering with evidence in connection to the murders.

“In the time between the arrest warrant for the homicides of Aftab Hussein and Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, and the convening of the Grand Jury Friday, additional evidence deriving from cell phones came to light enabling us to present the homicide of Naeem [Hussein] to the Grand Jury,” Rodriguez said in her statement.

The Hill has reached out to the Office of the Second Judicial District Attorney for more information.

Syed, 51, was arrested earlier this month by authorities in connection with the slayings of Aftab Hussein and Hussain.

The killings gained national media attention and led to widespread concern for the safety of the Muslim community in Albuquerque.

