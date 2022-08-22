Former Pakistan PM Khan charged under antiterrorism act after fiery speech

Articles

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was charged under Pakistan’s antiterrorism law on Sunday, after delivering a speech on Saturday threatening senior police officers and a judge, according to multiple reports.

The New York Times reported Khan, who was ousted in April through a no-confidence vote, railed during a rally in Islamabad against officials involved in the arrest of one of his top aides.

“We will not spare you,” Khan said, per the Times.

The Islamabad Capital Police chairman said in a statement posted to Twitter that the department would take “legal action” against “all false allegations.”

“Islamabad Police will continue its duties diligently,” the statement read.

“Anyone making threats or allegations will be dealt with according to law,” it continued. “Islamabad Police takes its work seriously for the people and the country.”

Fawad Chaudhry, who served in Khan’s cabinet, tweeted multiple videos showing crowds of people gathering outside the former prime minister’s residence Sunday. Khan has reportedly not yet been arrested.

Earlier on Sunday, Khan on Twitter accused the Pakistani government of blocking YouTube in the country and banning live coverage of his speeches on television.

“This is not only a gross violation of freedom of speech but also negatively affects the digital media industry and the livelihoods of many,” he tweeted.

Khan was ousted as prime minister in April, and Shehbaz Sharif, a member of the Pakistani Muslim League party, succeeded him. Khan has charged his opponents with colluding with the United States.

