Liz Cheney: ‘Bond’ with Republicans who voted to impeach ‘forever’

Published on Sunday, 21 August 2022

Rep. Liz Cheney, who has become the face of her party's opposition to former President Donald Trump, said Sunday she shares a "bond" with her House Republican colleagues who also voted to impeach the last president.

"The fact that we all made the decision we did and have faced the consequences for that decision will be a bond, I would imagine, forever," Cheney said on ABC's "This Week."

The Wyoming Republican lost to Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman in her House primary Tuesday by more than 30 percentage points. She has since aimed to frame the loss as a new beginning in her efforts to oppose Trump.

Cheney received calls from “some” Republicans after her defeat, as well as President Joe Biden, she said.

Cheney said she had "a very good talk," with Biden, "a talk about the importance of putting the country ahead of partisanship."

Among the Republican callers? All of her colleagues who voted to impeach Trump, Cheney said.

Of those House Republicans, four lost primaries, two won their primaries, and four decided to leave Congress.

Along with Cheney, GOP Reps. Peter Meijer (Mich.), Jaime Herrera-Beutler (Wash.) and Tom Rice (S.C.) lost their primaries. Reps. Dan Newhouse (Wash.) and David Valadao (Calif.) survived their first round of the election.

Reps. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.), Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), Fred Upton (Mich.) and John Katko (N.Y.) opted not to run for reelection. Kinzinger has served with Cheney on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

